CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Position Raised by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. 566,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,925. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

