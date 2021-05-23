Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE EQR traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,522,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,171. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

