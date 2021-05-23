Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 16,546 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 89,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Newmont by 7.5% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 123.6% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,090,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,702,000 after purchasing an additional 111,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,927,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,029. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

