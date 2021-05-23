Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1,279.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 5,828,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,498,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $92.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

