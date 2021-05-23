Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $8.49 Million Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,728,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,111,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in CoStar Group by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,365,000 after acquiring an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $838.69. The company had a trading volume of 180,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,993. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $869.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $875.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $635.00 and a one year high of $952.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 142.88, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.87.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

