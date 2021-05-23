Boston Family Office LLC Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.60. 1,894,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,054. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPN. KeyCorp upped their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

