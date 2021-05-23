Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 3,019,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,617,421. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.