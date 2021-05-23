Boston Family Office LLC Sells 440 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,568,000 after buying an additional 52,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,729,000 after acquiring an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.02. 440,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,012. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.25. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

