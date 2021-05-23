SHIELD (XSH) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. SHIELD has a market cap of $168,072.39 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,654.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.22 or 0.05846671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $524.82 or 0.01607169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00401538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00139891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.90 or 0.00590731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00440941 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

