Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Buys 20 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,989 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $796,827,000 after acquiring an additional 77,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after acquiring an additional 76,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $7.67 on Friday, hitting $824.99. 507,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,693. The firm has a market cap of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $774.42. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $543.03 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

