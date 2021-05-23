Brighton Jones LLC Sells 243 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brady by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Brady by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,101.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,450 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $82,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,959.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,512. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.22. 191,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.13 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

