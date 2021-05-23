Brighton Jones LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.71. 10,056,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,021,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.83. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $81.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.67.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at $54,077,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037 over the last 90 days.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.