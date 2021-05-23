Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Position Lifted by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 51.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8,642.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.82. The company had a trading volume of 631,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.36. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $163.86 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

