Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 239 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in American Electric Power by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.0% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 281,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 189.5% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 600.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. 2,015,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,054. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,125,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

