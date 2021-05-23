Brighton Jones LLC Invests $389,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,193,000 after purchasing an additional 237,362 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,214,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,231,000 after acquiring an additional 63,795 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,826,000 after acquiring an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 55,793 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,061,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,295,000 after acquiring an additional 105,832 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH remained flat at $$61.54 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.65. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $62.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

