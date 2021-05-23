Brighton Jones LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. 1,318,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

