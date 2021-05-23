Simmons Bank Has $299,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simmons Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,677,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,801. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

