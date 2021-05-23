Simmons Bank Sells 336 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

MDT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.29. 3,647,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

