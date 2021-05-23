Simmons Bank Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,607.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,378 shares of company stock worth $6,235,825 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $370.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,538. The firm has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $378.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.73.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

