Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3,024.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,495 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.37% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

JLL traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $206.89. 190,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $211.59. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

