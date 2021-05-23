Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 48,080 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,149,704,000 after buying an additional 621,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,112,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,821,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $67.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,933,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.63. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

