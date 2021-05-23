Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases 26,698 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,019 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned 1.26% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $7,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,802,000 after purchasing an additional 67,192 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CATC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.60. 6,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,259. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

