Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,587 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $6,555,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.85. 335,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.91. The company has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

