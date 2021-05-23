Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 97.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,021,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,134,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.