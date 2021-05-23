The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $313.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

