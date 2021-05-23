Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,650 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Mills were worth $73,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

