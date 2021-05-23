Rhumbline Advisers Has $60.21 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,836 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of PPG Industries worth $60,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.45. The stock had a trading volume of 883,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,627. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.48 and a 52 week high of $181.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

