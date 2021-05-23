Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,959 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 260,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,959 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $64,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,250. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.03 and a 200-day moving average of $247.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.00 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

