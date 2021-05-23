Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Trane Technologies worth $67,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,327,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after acquiring an additional 798,631 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

NYSE:TT traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.56 and a 200-day moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

