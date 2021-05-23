Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 17,478 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $22,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.53, a PEG ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.