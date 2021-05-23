17,224 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 17,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,931. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.39.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.