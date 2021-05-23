Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,761 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

EXPE traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.13. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.81 and a one year high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,503. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

