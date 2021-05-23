Cqs Us LLC Has $10.38 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Cqs Us LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,542 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 83,733 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $10,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $60.16. 2,198,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,306. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $68.04.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

