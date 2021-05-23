Cqs Us LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cqs Us LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,631 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,503 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.06. 1,697,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,647,305. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

