The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,400 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of The Procter & Gamble worth $1,430,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,234,703 shares of company stock worth $300,997,293 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG remained flat at $$138.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,160,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,276,617. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.68 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

