Swiss National Bank Has $828.48 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,746,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.42% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $828,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,366,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,410,368. The stock has a market cap of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

