AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $120.07. 806,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $90.59 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.83.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,157 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,039 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

