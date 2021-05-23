Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Financial Group Inc.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $367.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,708,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,106. The stock has a market cap of $364.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.65.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

