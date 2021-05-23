Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,085 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 7.2% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $13,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of BUD traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 789,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,133. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 23.56%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

