Vision Capital Corp Raises Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vision Capital Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,360 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up approximately 7.3% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.17% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $40,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,949 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $174.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,962. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.73%.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

