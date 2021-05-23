Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Raises Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. OGE Energy makes up 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.82% of OGE Energy worth $117,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

