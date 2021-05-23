Vision Capital Corp Invests $9.42 Million in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 305,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,000. Taylor Morrison Home makes up approximately 1.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. 927,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,317. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 12,600 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $390,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 196,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,240,347 shares of company stock worth $39,410,054. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

