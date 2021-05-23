Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Price Target at C$48.36

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.36.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,652. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$17.10 and a 12-month high of C$47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.90.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$629.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.6671521 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

