AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,226.00

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,226 ($29.08) and traded as low as GBX 2,110 ($27.57). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,145 ($28.02), with a volume of 34,745 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £485.24 million and a PE ratio of 167.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,226 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,068.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total value of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics Company Profile (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.