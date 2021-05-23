DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Cap Reaches $4.98 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002395 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.33 or 0.00400326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00185641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.44 or 0.00687173 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,334,383 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

