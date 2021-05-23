Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 68.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 27,312,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,844,594. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

