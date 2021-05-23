Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,283,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,936,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,985,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,442,000. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449 over the last quarter. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WLK traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

