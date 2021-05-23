Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,613 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 20,551,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,137,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

