Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,218. The company has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $178.66 and a 12 month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

