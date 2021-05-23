Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. 1,505,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,206. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

